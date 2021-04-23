Amapiano that went to private school …Have you watched Donel’s eMcimbini version?

Bongani Ndlovu

Amapiano that went to Private school best describes Donel Mangena’s version of the hit track eMcimbini as The Voice UK finalist served his fans a performance on social media.

The original version was done by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa with Samthing Soweto laying his lyrics.

On Instagram, Donel shared a video of his own version of the song last week adding his flavour and lyrics. Due to popular demand Donel obliged and gave his over 250 000 fans on Instagram the full version with some dubbing it eMcimbini that went to private school.

The full version is on his YouTube channel and has garnered over 6 000 views in one day.