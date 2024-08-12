Amaqaqa to take fans down memory lane with diversified production

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

IMBUBE outfit Amaqaqa is set to take fans on a nostalgic journey through their career, which began in 2018, while also presenting a diversified genre production at their upcoming gig themed “Captivating Rhythms of Africa”.

The event will be held on August 24 at Hope City in Bulawayo, starting at 5:30pm. The legendary Ezra Tshisa Sibanda will serve as the host.

Amaqaqa founder Khulekani Mnkandla explained that the show is about reflecting on the group’s successful journey in the music industry.

“The show will tell our story through the first four songs, highlighting how we started, our vision, prayers, and goals. There are also new songs that we are excited to unveil on August 24th, which speak to the world,” said Mnkandla.

“‘Captivating Rhythms of Africa’ is a creative performance that blends various sounds to create a unique effect. It’s a fusion of acapella and different instruments like the djembe, whistle, saxophone, and acoustic guitar. Additionally, it’s our way of carving out a distinct path in an industry that constantly demands fresh and innovative sounds.”

Mnkandla added, “We’re introducing a slight shift from traditional imbube music. Our aim is to contribute to the existing genre by adding our own character to it.” – @mthabisi_mthire