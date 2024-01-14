Amaqhawanentaba FM honours 2023 chart topping songs

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

SOUTH African based online radio station Amaqhawanentaba FM has successfully held awards to honour artistes whose works were popular in a particular year.

The awards on their second edition dubbed Amaqhawanentaba FM Song of The Year awards were held on Saturday at Ndoziz Buy & Braai in Johanessburg in South Africa and saw artistes from the gospel fraternity dominating the top 10.

Maskandi artiste Nqam’ebomvu was voted by the public as the ultimate winner through the track Bayokhuluma bathule and walked away with R5 000, gold award, certificate, video shoot and live interview on air.

On second position is gospel act Masitshele with the song UnguJehova which won R2 000, silver award, certificate and live interview while on position three is another gospel musician Thembi Msana who through the song Zibonakalise Jesu won R1 000, silver award, certificate and a live interview.

Other winners are Iphimbo Lethu Gospel Group with song Hlakanipha moya wami which took home R700, silver award, certificate and live interview (position four), Amakholwa Enkosi with the track Ulihawu lami baba winning R500, silver award, certificate and live interview (position five).

From position five to ten, artistes won silver award, certificate and a live interview and these are Adelaide Gasela with a song titled Sekunzima (position six), Afro imbube artiste Ezebhubesi The lion’s pride with the hit Dear bambo lwami (position seven), Gospel sensation Umthunzi wevangeli through the track Sizwe esimnyama (position eight), FD “USmile setshitshi” with a gospel feel named Kufa kawudeli (position nine) and maskandi artiste Thobekile Mahlangu with the track Thula moya wami on position 10.

Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards co-founder DJ Wabonunuza said the entries opened on November1 2023 to November 30 2023 with voting commencing on December 1 to the 30th.

“Through the awards we want to help artistes revive and create a culture of interaction with their fans. We want them to be self confident where there are able to compete with other artistes from different corners of the world.

“We also want to help artistes create and advance their musical profile which would work in their favour in the industry going forward and also try and lure business community to come and support artistes in whatever means in their productions,” said DJ Wabonunuza.

Amaqhawanentaba FM station manager David Moyo said there were impressed with this year’s entries.

“This year we saw quite an increase in the entries and the qulaity of the submitted work was really pleasing. It is quite exciting to see how the artistes are committing themselves to this project as they see the importance of these awards.” said Moyo.

@mthabisi_mthire