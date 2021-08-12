Amaqhawanentaba FM introduces music awards to honour artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based online radio station Amaqhawanentaba FM has introduced the Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards to honour artistes.

The first edition is set to be held in South Africa with artistes set to be honoured in eight categories, Best Maskandi, Best Upcoming Artist, Best Hip Hop/Afro Pop, Best Gospel Artist, Best Rhumba, Best Poetry, Best Author and Zion Best Choir.

Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards co-founder DJ Wabonunuza said the nominated individuals include Zimbabwean and South African artistes.

“As a radio station which is all about promoting artistes from the Southern African region, we’ve launched awards that are aimed at honouring artistes for their contribution to the arts industry.

“As an appreciation of their works, each winning artiste will receive R5 000, a certificate and a gong,” said DJ Wabonunuza.

The DJ said the voting process that is exclusive to those in South Africa has begun.

“The voting lines opened on August 4 and will close on September 30. To vote, one has to Sms the stage/band name to 45545 (SA lines),” said DJ Wabonunuza.

The radio station was established last year by three Zimbabweans, DJ Wabonunuza, Silungile Nobuhle Dube and Dingani Mathambo Khumalo. The station debuted online on December 31 with the plan being to introduce local talent to the world. Their mission seems to be paying off as a lot of artistes have gained exposure through the station’s varying chart shows.

Below is a full list of Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards 2021 nominees:

Best Poetry

Zingizwanizinja, Sinkwa, Onesimo Ngcotsha, Zenzele Nkomo, Mahlokomisa, Khanjana The Love Poet, Brenda Mashudu Muleya, Obert Dube the African Poet, Yoyoe, Ithole labeNguni, Skaps The Advocate

Best Author

Brenda Mashudu Muleya, Mahlokomisa, Mgcini Malaba Ncube, Onesimo Ngcotsha, Phathisani Dube, Senzeni Nyoni, Mihla Tsheza Sitsha, Skaps The Advocate

Zion Best Choir

Power in Christ, Amazwi okuphila kuka Zion, Umkhumbi Ka Kristu, Indumiso yamaKrestu Choir, Isibane Sezingilosi, Abalandeli bakaKrestu, Inkululeko yamaKristu, Umuzi Wesikalanga, Abathandi Benkosi, Inhlangano YamaKristu Choir, Icilongo lesikhombisa, Abavumi base Zion choir, Ithemba Lamakholwa, Family Of God, Followers of Jesus, Abalandeli bezwi lenkosi, Isithembiso sikaKrestu Choir, Amakholwa Amahle, Belongers In Christ, Imizamo KaZion, Abakhethwa BakaJehova, Holy Voices of God, Inkululeko Yamakristu

Best Maskandi

Antony Tshuma, Bongani Mlala, Igcokama likaMthwakazi, Maps Mabhayi, Zamcolo iskhukhula, Sebethule, Abafana BakaMzilikazi, Abafana BakaMashobane, Intombi Yabelungu, Imaneja YakoMthwakazi, IZiqophamlando, Majozi Qedakusemnandi, Mkhand’ozikhandayo, Khubalo lombango, Ikati lentaba, Isethenjwa sakwamavolontia

Oguluva besintu music production

Thulasibabuke, Sheks Thobela UThobel’omuhle, Nicky S Iqhawekazi, Tsako elihle, Ivikanduku, UMenz’Omuhle, Incwasimende Yegcokama, Ingane Yomthwakazi, Umaxebula Uzwelonke, Kwesaba2, Ndazi Umsabungamazi, Umfana kaBoy, S.U.K Muntwam

Best Upcoming Artist

Abafana BakaMzilikazi, Sicelo Sibbs Jamela, The Royal Sounds, Sheba Nana.Com, Incwasimende Yegcokama, Nyashongwe Sounds, Mthakathi and Black roots cultures, Mabura 7, Amajuba Messengers

King Mbizo Music, The Best Intungwa Langempela, DJ Khoster Nistor Makhoster Khoster, DJ Jujue Ntepe Rocks, Zinhle B Madiyeye, Precious Diana

The Beast Mvalela

Golide Ilandalamanzi, Intombi yokukhanya, Mandla Charmaboy, Ingane Yomthwakazi, Best Hip Hop/Afro-Pop, Sfiso Man, D Major General, Gettie Diamond, Intercessor, Jolilly, Lola Moyo, Luckie, Mabura 7, Malihaba, Mbeke-Mbeke, Mthiee The Striking, Elephant, Rose Shine Beat, STF, Trap King

Best Gospel Artist

Eunice Moyo, Meluswa Khabo, Izingilosi Zezulu, Mpilwenhle Dube and Family Praise Music, Ackim Tshuma, Ubuhle Bezulu, Peace Lovers Gospel, Gugulethu Moyo Matsho, Luke Ebenezer, Ndimizonke

Nothando Ndlovu (Batembezeli gospel group), N.M.Makhwelo Siblings, Onesimo Ngcotsha, Pricardo Dewa Nkaila, Ukuthula Kwabangcwele Choir, Preachers of God, Ndodakazi Cingiwe

The Best in Paradise Gospel Group

Zodwa Mthembo, Sisters of Paradise Gospel Diva,

Ijongosi levangeli, Limkani Tshuma and Ekukhanyeni City, Inkululeko yamaKristu, Cabangani Ndlela, Impumelelo ka Nkulunkulu, Nokulunga Mkhwananzi, Ezintabeni Empire, The Angel of praise

Best Rhumba

Empandeni Super Sounds, Msasane Express Band, Abafana BakaMlotshwa, Berry Mr Zibo and Induna Zedhale, Dinga and Makhuba Boys, Dumie and Kezi Stars, Godoe and Amzoe Ezeenergy/Abanyakazisi, Witness Super Beat, Jb Stars, Madubula Stars, Masukume Shining Boys, Mhlonitshwa JM Sounds, Nkayi Messengers, Insimbi Ye Sitimela, Private Boys,

Sukuma Sihambe Sebhumane Super Sounds, T.Man and Muke Flying Stars