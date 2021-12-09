Amaqhawanentaba FM Music awards live to billing

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

South Africa-based online radio station Amaqhawanentaba FM successfully held its inaugural Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards this past weekend.

The first edition saw artistes from Zimbabwe being honoured in eight categories, Best Maskandi, Best Upcoming Artist, Best Hip Hop/Afro Pop, Best Gospel Artist, Best Rhumba, Best Poetry, Best Author and Zion Best Choir.

Established last year by three Zimbabweans, DJ Wabonunuza, Silungile Nobuhle Dube and Dingani Mathambo Khumalo, the station’s mission seems to be paying off as a lot of artistes have gained exposure through the station’s varying chart shows.

Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards co-founder Dube said there are elated that the awards went as planned.

“For a first edition, the awards were surely a success and in order to honour every nominated artiste, they received certificates while the ultimate winners and runner ups in some categories received trophies.

“The support that we received from the artistes was wonderful and we are grateful to our sponsors Rabison Funeral Unit and Audionat Sounds Experts,” she said.

Dube said they are confident that next year’s edition will be bigger and better.

Below is a full list of Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards 2021 winners:

Best Gospel

Pricado Nkala

Best Maskandi

Intombi Yabelungu

Best upcoming artist

The Beast Mvalela

Best hip hop/ afro pop

Jaycee Rapaddict

Best poetry

Obert Dube

Best author

Phathisani Dube

Best zion choir

Amazwi okuphila kuka zion

Best rhumba

JM Sounds