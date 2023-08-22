Amaqhawanentaba Music Award humbles Ndolwane’s Charles Ndebele

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]il.com

In a momentous celebration of his illustrious career, Charles Ndebele, the leader of Ndolwane Super Sounds (Amangwe Productions), was recently bestowed with the prestigious Life Achievement Award at the Amaqhawanentaba Music Awards which were held on 12 August at Victory Theatre in South Africa.

The legendary musician was recognised for his outstanding contributions to Ndolwane Super Sounds and his significant impact on the music industry.

The Amaqhawanentaba Music Awards, known for honouring exceptional talent in the SADC music scene, paid tribute to Ndebele’s remarkable journey and his undeniable influence.

Accepting the award, Ndebele expressed his gratitude to the awards organisers and his fans for their unwavering support.

He said he was grateful to be given his flowers while he can still smell them.

“I’m grateful to be receiving this award, a recognition that I never thought would come my way. It’s a beautiful thing to be appreciated while you’re still alive and being recognised for your beautiful works rather than being appreciated when you are dead.

“People should not wait for a person to die so that they start recognising the impact one had,” Ndebele said.

In their third edition, the awards are a brainchild of the South Africa-based online radio station that is run by locals. They seek to honour artistes from the SADC region.

After a long sabbatical, Ndebele bounced back with a scorcher of a single titled Unyawo Alulampumulo/Amakwerekwere last year. – @TashaMutsiba.