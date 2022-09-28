Amaqhawanentaba Music Awards eye Zimbabwean edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Amaqhawanentaba Music Awards are looking into spreading the awards to their native country, Zimbabwe.

The second edition of the Amaqhawanentaba Music Awards was successfully held this month in neighbouring South Africa where the awards categories were increased from 33 to 69.

Notable among the winners were Jaycee Rapaddict, Obert Dube, IGcokama likaMthwakazi and Prosperity Imbongikazi among others. The awards ceremony was graced by legendary musician Thokozani Langa, Sxubho Samantombazane and former South African President’s child Phumeh Zuma among others.

Speaking from South Africa, one of the awards ceremony founders DJ Wabonunuza said they were pleased with the growth of the awards and wish to launch them in their home country.

“The awards have grown in these past two years and this is a great thing as it’s helped to grow the careers of Zimbabwean artistes in South Africa, Botswana, UK, and Zimbabwe. It’s our wish that we host the awards in Zimbabwe and we’re looking to partner with telecommunications companies for the voting mechanisms,” said DJ Wabonunuza. – @mthabisi_mthire