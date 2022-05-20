Amasession AkwaNtuthu introduced to promote local talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

STANDING their ground to ensure they are known is what artistes from Bulawayo have decided to do through various shows with the latest being one dubbed “Sundown Chillas Amasession AkwaNtuthu”.

The event has been running for a couple of weeks at The Vista with artistes who include Tebza, Majoer Prodi, Poly Da Nqoe and Scarrah The Vocalist having graced the stage.

The brains behind the concept, founder of Gandaganda Associates and radio personality Khekhe (real name Nkokhelo Khumalo) said the artistic event is laced with a wash down of traditional menu as all they envisage for, is the promotion of everything local.

Tomorrow, the event will play host to 5iver who will be supported on the decks by DJ Dosto and Toxic Chemicals.

“Each Friday, we host the Sundown Chillas which basically is a platform to puts local artistes across genres on the map. Post Covid-19, I realised that local artistes weren’t getting gigs as promoters seem to have taken an interest in South African artistes. So, I decided to come up with this platform for locals.

“Basically, we’re trying to build a culture around the chillas, a mixed bag of genres and artistes, big or small,” said Khekhe. – @mthabisi_mthire