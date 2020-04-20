Amavevane donates $25 000 worth of goods to Thorngrove Hospital

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TOUCHED by the plight of Thorngrove Infectious Hospital, Amavevane Sports Club has raised $25 000 that will go towards purchasing groceries for the medical facility as part of the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Amavevane plays in the Golden Oldies Social League in Bulawayo and used its wide array of members who are based in the diaspora, mainly in the United Kingdom to raise the funds as the social club joined forces with other progressive Zimbabweans in the fight against the invisible enemy that has to date infected over 2 million people worldwide.

Zimbabwe has 25 positive cases and three casualties.

“This pandemic threatens the very existence of mankind and it knows no race or status in life hence everyone must join hands and fight from one corner. Governments across the world can not do it alone hence the need for a collaborated effort from all of us.

“Amavevane lives in the community, plays football in the community and when the same community cries for help, we must stand up and do the little we can, it doesn’t matter that the club is in Bulawayo and we are here in the UK, we are still members of the organization hence we saw it fit to organize ourselves too and come up with something,” said Mbusi Dube, speaking on behalf of the United Kingdom-based members of Amavevane and associates who include Mduduzi Mpande, Ian Ndlovu, Sobantu Sibanda,

Duduza Moyo, Joseph Sayi, Sithobekile Mathemba Ncube and Zanele

Sibanda.