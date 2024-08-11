Amavevane hold annual emotional memorial tournament

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

FLAMBOYANT social football side Amavevane will tomorrow have their annual memorial tournament at Milton High School.

Seven teams will take to the field to fight for the first team prize of a live goat and medals.

Ambassadors, a team of former Premier Soccer League stars made up of Herbert Dick, Zenzo Moyo, Ronald Gidiza Sibanda, Voster Chitemu, Gift Lunga jnr and Noel Cele among a host of other stars is one of the participants.

Highlanders vice chairman Fiso Siziba is part of Ambassadors, although he is not expected to see any infield action besides barking orders from the touchline.

The other teams will be legal brains, Bulawayo Legal Practitioners Association (BLPA) and Tredgold, Busters, Izinsizwa and Inyathi.

In an interview Amavevane chairman, Nqobile Ncube said it was all systems go.

“This is our signature but equally emotional tournament where we honour our dear departed colleagues as Amavevane. We remember them through a social football tournament where we invite other clubs to be with us as we celebrate. Besides the football side, we also invite families of those whom we will be honouring so before we sweat it out, we will have a brief church service and thereafter give some hampers to the families,” said Ncube.

He said the club will this year be honoring 12 departed members; Themba Ncube, Israel Dungeni, Douglas Macebo, Jabulani Moyo, Robbie Dube, Alex Mafu, Gilbert Nyathi, Cornelius Ncube, Thomas Sibanda, Lovejoy Mabada, Dubilizwe Ndebele, Mzombani, Patson Ndabambi and Lungisani Mayedza popularly known as Tombo.

“The formal ceremony will be held at our club house at Ascot race course and after that, people will move to Milton High School for the football side of the memorial. Once the games are over we move back to the club house for some entertainment in the form of a live jazz, Mazi A Jazz Band,” said Ncube.

Amavevane Social Club was formed in 1992 by friends who met in various spheres like college, different professional circles and are all unapologetic Highlanders fans.