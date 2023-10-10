Amavevane Social Club donates to Milton High School

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

AMAVEVANE Social Football Club has donated an assortment of textbooks, a pair of soccer boots and a floating shield to Milton High School as part of community social responsibility.

The social club, which plays in the Golden Olden Social League in Bulawayo, uses Milton High School grounds for their home matches and besides the donations, they have also been regularly assisting the school in the maintenance of its sporting fields.

The floating shield will be given to the most outstanding athlete during the school’s Speech and Prize Giving ceremony this week.

The donations were handed over to the school administration represented by the deputy headmaster Malusi Mazibuko on Tuesday by Amavevane manager Amkela Ndebele who was accompanied by one of Amavevane’s long serving players Ndabezinhle Mthimkhulu.

“Amavevane has always prided itself in being visible within the community as we are not living in isolation and Milton High School, being our landlord whom we have a symbiotic relationship with is naturally our first port of call for any community assistance we may want to embark on.

We may be a social club but we are also cognisant that Milton is a school hence the textbooks donation, sourced by our member. The institution is also known for producing sportspersons of repute hence the pair of shooters donation while the shield will be a floating one, given to the outstanding athlete annually,” said Ndebele