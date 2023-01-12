Amavevane Social Football Club donates to former Bosso striker

Amavevane social football club coach Gladwin Jaravani hands over US$100 cash to Mpofu's mother Bybit Mpofu at the family home in Entumbane

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

AMAVEVANE Social Football club has donated US$100 cash to former Highlanders’ striker Patrick ‘Mboma’ Mpofu who needs to undergo an urgent brain scan for doctors to determine what is causing him to lose eyesight.

The donated amount meets the cost of the scan.

Mpofu has been unwell for some time now and of late he has been slowly losing his eyesight, barely seeing any object more than a metre away from him.

Touched by the former striker’s plight, Amavevane members, who are also Highlanders members, decided to raise the required amount so that the scan can be done.

Amavevane deputy secretary Isaac Ncube accompanied by coach Gladwin Jaravani visited Mpofu at his Entumbane home on Thursday afternoon and presented the cash to Mpofu’s mother, Bybit Mpofu.

“Mboma was our player, having taken him on board soon after he left Highlanders and even though he was of late playing for Ambassadors, we still consider him as one of us, more so that his twin brother Paul is still playing for us. When we heard about his plight, it was only natural that we come on board. One for all, all for one,” said Jaravani.

An emotional Mpofu’s mother thanked Amavevane for the gesture adding that a huge load has been taken off from the family’s shoulders.

“I am at a loss of words my children, may God bless you abundantly in whatever you do,” she said.

Mpofu is expected to go for the scan at a city medical facility tomorrow. – @skhumoyo2000.