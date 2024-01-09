Amavevane to drop 4th album, Njengevevane

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Renowned acapella ensemble, Amavevane Acapella Music, is gearing up to launch their fourth album, Njengevevane, featuring 10 captivating songs.

As a preview of the launch later this month, the ensemble has unveiled a single titled “Prayer for Rain”. The track draws inspiration from the childhood song Zulu zulu, buya sidl’amakhomane but adds a unique touch with acoustic instruments. The song which features Helena McNally and Mavimba is a heartfelt prayer to God for the protection of flora and fauna threatened by the adverse effects of the El Nino phenomenon affecting Zimbabwe.

Silinganiso Ndlovu, a member of Amavevane, shared that the forthcoming album is a celebration of the group’s enduring resilience over the years.

“Njengevevane serves as a self-affirmation piece, praising our unwavering commitment to being the best at what we do. We refuse to abandon our musical dreams, regardless of the challenges we face. Simultaneously, the album encourages anyone embarking on a journey or pursuing their aspirations to persevere, pushing forward each day until they achieve their destiny.

“We believe that we are divinely appointed to heal souls, and as Amavevane, we are determined to press on,” Ndlovu affirmed.

Amavevane has graced stages worldwide, with the honour of performing for the late Queen Elizabeth a few years ago. – @MbuleloMpofu