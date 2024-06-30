Amazon Primary School hosts successful careers day, exposes learners to different job opportunities

Trish Mukwazo, trishmukwazo515@gmailcom

AMAZON Primary School in Bulawayo’s Mahatshula suburb held a vibrant career day for its learners, bringing together a diversity of stakeholders from the public and private sector to provide valuable insights into different professions.

The event, held at the school last week was a resounding success as students had the opportunity to interact with professionals from various fields, fostering a spirit of curiosity and learning.

Various professionals graced the event including the Bulawayo City Council (BCC)’s Fire Department, Econet, doctors, nurses, health institutions, Zimbabwe National Army, bakers, chefs, Old Mutual, bankers and officers from the judiciary.

The career day sought to broaden the horizons of the learners and inspire them to explore a plethora of career possibilities available to them. The event featured engaging presentations, interactive sessions, and hands-on activities that allowed students to gain a deeper understanding of different professional fields.

One of the attending professionals, from the city’s fire department, shared her thoughts on the event, saying that it is crucial for students to start thinking about their future careers from an early age.

“By engaging with them and answering their questions, we can help shape their aspirations and guide them towards fulfilling and rewarding professions,” said the official.

The schools deputy headmistress, Mrs Ngonidzaishe Rushwaya, expressed excitement over the programme success.

“We believe that exposing our students to real-world professionals can greatly impact their career choices in the future. It’s essential for them to understand the different career paths they can take and the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said.

Amazon Primary School initially started as a pre-school in Parklands and was established in 2003 by Bishop Jessica Magaya and Reverend Magaya. It later introduced primary school grades in 2009 and now has a total capacity of 319 learners and 20 members of staff including the head and deputy head.

The event also highlighted the importance of mentorship and networking in career development. Mrs Rushwaya said by connecting students with industry professionals, Amazon Primary School seeks to create a supportive environment where learners could seek guidance and inspiration for their future endeavors.

She said the success of the career day underscored the school’s commitment to providing holistic education that goes beyond the classroom, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities that await them in the future.

Mrs Rushwaya reiterated the school’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

“Events like the career day play a vital role in shaping the future of our students. We will continue to provide such opportunities to empower our learners and help them make informed decisions about their future careers,” she said.

As the day came to a close, the students brimmed with enthusiasm and newfound knowledge about the world of work.