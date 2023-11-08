Ambassadors vital in achieving vision 2030 – President Mnangagwa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa this morning met Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors abroad at State House, Harare.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors abroad were in the country for the past two weeks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Senior Management and Ambassadors’ Retreat and Strategic Planning Review.

President Mnangagwa said: “As members of our diplomatic service, you are a vital cog of my Administration. Through your individual and collective skills, as well as love for our country, Vision 2030 must be a reality.”