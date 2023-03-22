Breaking News
Zanu PF primaries set for 25 March

Zanu PF primaries set for 25 March

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

AMEA Sports Ecosystem Awards judges panel announced

22 Mar, 2023 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
AMEA Sports Ecosystem Awards judges panel announced

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE trio of Lovemore Banda, Robinson Chikowero and Lovemore Dube have been appointed as Judge’s Panel (JP) committee members for AMEA Sports Ecosystem Awards (ASEA).

At the annual ASEA 15 categories will be presented in the following format per each Category: (a) Best African award of the Year; (b) Best Middle East award of the Year; (c) Best Asia Award of the Year, and (d) Outstanding AMEA Award of the Year.

The awards ceremony will be held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on Friday, 20 October 2023.

Asea was created with the vision to acknowledge the growing professionalism and sports excellence by recognising and celebrating exceptional key players that are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem. The awards are meant to create a generation of role models to inspire future talent and business success.

AMEA also has an Events Symposium scheduled for May 11 and 12  at Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre in Harare.

The symposium is organised and managed by Barakitso Sports Management (BSM) under the endorsement of the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation through Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe.  [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting