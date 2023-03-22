AMEA Sports Ecosystem Awards judges panel announced

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE trio of Lovemore Banda, Robinson Chikowero and Lovemore Dube have been appointed as Judge’s Panel (JP) committee members for AMEA Sports Ecosystem Awards (ASEA).

At the annual ASEA 15 categories will be presented in the following format per each Category: (a) Best African award of the Year; (b) Best Middle East award of the Year; (c) Best Asia Award of the Year, and (d) Outstanding AMEA Award of the Year.

The awards ceremony will be held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe on Friday, 20 October 2023.

Asea was created with the vision to acknowledge the growing professionalism and sports excellence by recognising and celebrating exceptional key players that are the backbone of the sporting ecosystem. The awards are meant to create a generation of role models to inspire future talent and business success.

AMEA also has an Events Symposium scheduled for May 11 and 12 at Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre in Harare.

The symposium is organised and managed by Barakitso Sports Management (BSM) under the endorsement of the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation through Sports and Recreation Commission Zimbabwe. [email protected]