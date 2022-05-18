American artiste Barraque Monfils-Evangelista to facilitate Intellectual Property Rights workshop in Byo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AMERICAN artiste Barraque Monfils-Evangelista is expected to facilitate an Intellectual Property (IP) Workshop at the Nust American Space in Bulawayo tomorrow.

This was announced by acting Ambassador Thomas Hastings, Charge d’ Affairs of the US Embassy.

“In commemoration of World Intellectual Property Day, the Embassy will host Intellectual Property Workshops in Harare and Bulawayo. We have invited an American artiste, Barraque Monfils-Evangelista, to share his own experience in protecting his intellectual property and to facilitate the workshops with local musicians,” said Ambassador Hastings.

Barraque Monfils-Evangelista who will give a parallel to IP within the creative space in his country will be complemented by a representative from Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) and other companies involved with the Intellectual Property in Zimbabwe.

The workshop is targeted at musicians and music managers, with an objective to raise awareness of intellectual property legislation and policy in Zimbabwe; as well as to promote artistes’ uptake of online content-distribution platforms as an alternative revenue stream and to create a platform for networking and collaboration among artistes in Zimbabwe.

Artistes drawn from the nominees’ list of the 2021 Zimbabwe Music Awards, alumni of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs and Mandela Washington Fellowship as well as musicians who are non–USG alumni will also participate in the workshop.

The event is being done as part of commemorating World Intellectual Property Day and is being hosted by the Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy.

To culminate the day, Barraque Monfils-Evangelista is set to deliver a free musical concert dubbed “Soul Music with Barraque Monfils –Evangelista and Friends” at the National Art Gallery koBulawayo. He will be flanked by local acts who include Mawiza, Msiz’kay, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Lee Mchoney and Qeqeshiwe.

Barraque Monfils-Evangelista is a singer, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and poet based in Houston Texas. He began his musical training at the age of five when he learnt to play the trombone and participated in concerts and marching band.

He joined several academic and community choral ensembles culminating in him completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Theory and Composition with primary instruments in Piano Performance and Vocal Performance. He graduated from Morehouse College and is a Masters in Business Administration holder at the University of Phoenix under the former legal name “Jimmie L. Moore Jr.”

The “Midnight Dreams” singer has established a global presence and audience touring consistently in the US and having performed in Burkina Faso, France, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, Switzerland, Germany and Hawaii. He headlined the Jazz A Ouaga Music Festival in Burkina Faso and was a guest speaker, panelist, and performer at the 2015 World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva Switzerland at the invitation of the US Embassies and Consulates of both countries. – @eMKlass_49