American businessman to headline youth conference

Michael Makuza, Business Reporter

VISITING United States of America businessman Dr Ron Eccles is set to headline a two day youth business conference aimed at creating business synergies between local business youths and their international counterparts.

The conference organized by a Bulawayo based organization, Youth Network Connect (YNC) will be held in Harare and Bulawayo this week.

Dr Eccles is popularly known as the “Success Doctor” in the USA business circles.

He is on a tour of African countries that include Zimbabwe and Zambia to give intensive business and life coaching skills.

In Bulawayo, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, healthcare practitioner Dr Kevin Kusano, and businessman Mr Shasha Gomez among people are expected to attend.

In an interview, YNC managing director Mr Philimon Nyirenda said the event will be held in Harare and Bulawayo on 18 and 20 January respectively.

“This year at our business conference we will be hosting the “Success Doctor” from the United States of America (USA), Dr Ron Eccles. We will start with Harare on 18 January and Bulawayo on 20 January,” said Mr Nyirenda.

Both events run under the theme, “Investment and Industrialisation; Connecting Business and Entrepreneurship Minds for a Sustainable Economic Transformation.”

He said in partnership with his counterpart, Dr Denvor Lewis of Entrepreneur Valley from Zambia, the idea behind hosting Dr Eccles was to ensure entrepreneurs and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) get first-hand information on how to create a mutual relationship with international networks and get an insight into international markets.

Mr Nyirenda said following President Mnangagwa’s vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the YNC wants to contribute to the growth of small businesses throughout the African continent.

“The real purpose behind the organisation is fostering the sustainability and growth of the SMEs sector, driving job creation, alleviating unemployment and nurturing the country’s entrepreneurial spirit.

“We are committed to helping entrepreneurs, SMEs to grow, learn, network, connect, be inspired, succeed and grow. This we do by constantly researching, conceiving and developing unique and meaningful success mechanisms for our entrepreneurs and SMEs base,” he added.

“The business conference will connect local business people with other regional and international business people, which is the ultimate opportunity to network with like-minded, successful entrepreneurs, business leaders and potential partners and funders.”