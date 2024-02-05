Fans celebrate with new Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe (left and second right) at the clubhouse yesterday

Fungai Muderere and Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Writers

SIXTY one was the magic number that separated two of the closest candidates in the Highlanders executive chairmanship post with Kenneth Mhlophe bouncing back to reclaim the hottest seat in the county’s oldest club in elections held at the Highlanders clubhouse yesterday.

Mhlophe garnered 165 votes to beat Johnfat Sibanda who trailed in second position with 104 votes to wrestle the position of Highlanders chairman.

In 2021, Mhlophe — a decorated military officer and astute businessman, lost by a paltry five votes in a tightly contested election after serving one term.

A man of few words, Mhlophe said the biggest winner in every Highlanders election is the club.

“It’s not Mhlophe who won today, Highlanders is always the winner in every election. For the way forward, I’ll lay out my plans in a few days,” said Mhlophe after the results were announced while emphasising on the need for unity at the club.

Overseas-based Nodumo Nyathi, whose manifesto who primarily premised on revolutionalising the club through technology got 87 votes while Edison Dube picked up just two votes.

In the race for the secretary-general, Morgen Dube got 173 votes, Nsikelelo Mafa Moyo came close at 114, with Rearburn Ndebele got 69 votes.

Kindman Ndlovu was the most popular of the candidates, as he got 230 votes to win the committee member’s post. He beat Bhekumuzi Sibanda who had 125.

Mhlophe’s call for unity was also reciprocated by losing candidate and now former chairman Sibanda who said he will always be available for deployment in any capacity if the club calls upon him for assistance.

The new chairman said, going forward, Highlanders has to maintain integrity and accountability to members and the generality of supporters.

“This is Highlanders, our club, our institution that we all love. Let us continue being united,” said Mhlophe.