Ammara Brown, ExQ, Takura to perform with Omah Lay

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

NIGERIAN singer and songwriter, Omah Lay (real name Stanley Omah Didia) is coming to Zimbabwe for the first time on Friday where he is billed to perform at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Event organisers have revealed those who will curtain-raise the gig.

Omah Lay has shared the stage with Australian-based versatile artiste Makhoe Drey (real name Makhosini Dominic Nkomo) before and will on Friday be backed by Young Gemini, Ammara Brown, Takura, Rax The DJ, and ExQ.

The Nigerian artiste confirmed his availability for the gig on social media and urged fans to come in numbers.

The “Reason” hitmaker’s Zimbabwean bow will be part of his “Boy Alone World Tour” where he has been performing across the globe promoting his debut album “Boy Alone”.

The night show is being marketed by Hidden Culture, a creative production agency that also marketed Ayra Starr‘s gig at the same venue last month.

Omah Lay is a firm favourite in Zimbabwe where he follows in the steps of several other Afro-beats musicians, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Joeboy.

– @MbuleloMpofu