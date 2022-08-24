Amplifaya Festival set to promote new voices

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Award-winning digital media company EarGround has partnered with Gateway Music Stream to promote new voices in the music industry, celebrate creative diversity and also create a safe space for young consumers of entertainment.

The pair are hosting Amplifaya Festival which will see emerging artistes from different parts of the country convening in Harare on Saturday. According to event organisers, the festival will nurture and amplify the next music superstars and help them connect with youthful consumers.

Amplifaya is set to feature some young popular artistes and promising musicians from across Zimbabwe who include teenage sensation Andrea The Vocalist, Ndebele dancehall kingpin Ma9Nine, hip-hop muso Noluntu J, MJ Sings, Tebza, Murphy Cubic, Feli Nandi and Takura.

Also set to feature are DenimWoods, Boi Shona, Suhn, Leo Magozz, Mystery, Madeherbelieve, Moosafa King, Monzon, Shian, Dancehall Keddah, Solution GC, Dough Major, Lloyd Soul, Kyla Blac, Shaku Chanté, Ace Frvr, Alvin The New Guy, Dingo, Kim Makumbe, Benard Betera, Tanto Wavie, Dj Krimz, Terry Gee, Chipo Muchegwa, Yenge family, Ti Gonzi, Blot, Dobba Don, DJ King Her, Nyasha David, Ishan and Malish.

EarGround founder Plot Mhako who has been very instrumental in the promotion of emerging artistes, said he came up with the idea of a festival after realising that young consumers of entertainment products such as music, fashion, dance and new innovations have a unique taste that has often been overlooked by the mainstream industries.

“It’s this unique appetite that we’re seeking to service through the Amplifaya Festival. With the advent of the internet and social media, in particular, there’s an emergence of new subcultures and trends that inform and appeal to youthful audiences. There’s also a sharp rise in new amazing voices and talents yearning for a platform and opportunity to showcase, express and grow their talents,” said Plot Mhako.

He said other youth culture elements will also be incorporated.

“People can expect an epic line-up featuring talented artistes representing the pinnacle of artistic expression in both commercial and underground in Zimbabwe. Under the Amplifaya Creative Entrepreneurship Programme, we will host an extensive full-day training workshop a day before the main festival,” said Mhako.

He said the participating artistes will undergo a robust and empowering workshop with industry professionals.

“They will be trained on creative business, artiste management, mental health issues, substance abuse, digital innovation and how to become a better live performer,” said Mhako.

He said the target line-up has emerging and talented voices.

“We’ll have voices that are set to become the next global superstars. These are artistes who are waiting for an amplifier to blow up and be heard. These new voices are spread across the country and come in various genres. The young population already connects with some of them,” said Plot Mhako. – @mthabisi_mthire