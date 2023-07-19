An intimate encounter with Stewie le Savage

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

An afro-tribal musician who fuses spoken word with dance music, Stewie Le Savage (real name Stuart Chikuni) has come up with an event he has dubbed “Up and close with the Lozibaz” which he wants to use to promote young female and marginalised artistes.

The event will be held in Bulawayo on Thursday evening.

Stewie Le Savage said the Loziba movement’s aim is to create platforms to empower these creatives.

Thando Gwinji, Stewie Le Savage’s manager who is also the manager of the Loziba movement, said the event will take place every fortnight on Thursdays with the first one being premiered by Stewie Le Savage, who is one of the members of the movement.

“We’ll be featuring different young women in art who are part of the Loziba movement though they’ll be backed by other artistes who we work closely with. The purpose is to give the spotlight to young women in art and also make sure that they get the platforms to share their talents with Bulawayo,” said Gwinji.

Stewie Le Savage said the event is about giving audiences an opportunity to interact with artistes so that they get to know them on a personal level.

“The event is basically a, get to know your artiste kind of vibe where artistes are given a platform to share their craft as well as interact with the audience,” he said.

Stewie Le Savage said preparations for the event are going on well.

He said the event, with a pay-what-you-want fee, was necessitated by the idea of appreciating whatever one comes with.

“Most people complain about admission fees charged at most gigs so the whole idea behind paying what you want is to create a space that accommodates everyone and at the same time putting food on the artistes’ table,” said the Melanin Confidence hit-maker. — @TashaMutsiba