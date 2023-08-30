An intimate evening with Luchi Shiki

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Up-and-close with the Lozibaz at Pub Lagondola will tomorrow feature a performance from Luchi Shiki, a musical artiste who is set to captivate audiences.

Up-and-close with the Lozibaz is a movement that was created for the purpose of giving young female artistes a platform where they can showcase their talents.

The event, an initiative of Stewie Le Savage, an Afro-tribal musician who fuses spoken word with dance music takes place every fortnight on Thursdays.

So far, it has played host to creatives, Aejay August, and La Dee.

With a focus on heartfelt songs and the stories behind them, Luchi Shiki said she aims to create an intimate experience for fans and appreciates what the Loziba movement is doing for them.

“Audiences can expect what the name suggests, a very up close and personal experience with me where I’ll share my most heartfelt songs and stories of how those songs came to be.

“I’m part of the Loziba family. We’ve worked together multiple times in the past and I’ve always loved the impact they have on the arts and artiste’s careers, especially female artists,” she said.

The significance of this event for Luchi Shiki lies in the opportunity to meet and connect with genuine supporters.

This interaction will allow for a sharing of experiences and a deeper understanding of the artiste’s creative journey.

“This event is significant to me because I get to meet the people who truly support me on a genuine level. Not just people who know me personally, but those who only know me musically and would like to share their experiences with me,” said the Yim Lo hit-maker.