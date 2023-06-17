Stanford Chiwanga – [email protected]

ARNOLD ZIKHALI, your recent feat of pulling a 56-tonne train for 100 metres at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has indeed caught the world’s attention. Your incredible strength and seemingly insatiable appetite have left people amazed and eager to witness your extraordinary abilities first-hand.

However, I must say that your accomplishment, while impressive in its own right, pales in comparison to the records set by renowned competitive eater Bob Shoudt. It’s time for you to step up and prove your worth by breaking his astonishing records. I could name other individuals with crazy and almost unbelievable eating records, but I choose to stick to Bob Shoudt.

Bob Shoudt, also known as “Humble Bob’” or “Notorious B.O.B.,” is an American competitive eating legend who has conquered various eating challenges, setting records that have yet to be surpassed. One such record is for consuming the most food ever eaten by weight and/or volume: 10,917kg or 312 fluid ounces of salmon chowder, devoured in a mere six minutes. Can you match that, Zikhali? Can you demonstrate the same voracious appetite and devour a colossal amount of food within a similar timeframe?

Furthermore, Shoudt holds the record for devouring the most food ever eaten in four hours, a staggering 27kg, accomplished at The Reading Phillies Gluttony Night in June 2018. This is a monumental challenge that requires not only a massive appetite but also incredible stamina and determination. Can you go head-to-head with Shoudt and out eat him over the span of four hours?

Let’s not forget Shoudt’s record at the Fish Tales 4th of July hot dog eating contest, where he devoured a mind-boggling 52 hot dogs. Zikhali, it’s time to step into the arena and prove that your appetite knows no bounds. Can you match, or even surpass, Shoudt’s incredible hot dog eating prowess?

Arnold Zikhali, to truly cement your status as a legendary eater, you must rise to the challenge and break the records set by Bob Shoudt. It’s not enough to simply pull trains and consume colossal amounts of food on a daily basis. You must go beyond your comfort zone and conquer new frontiers in the realm of competitive eating.

Remember your own words, Zikhali: “Food makes me do my job, without food I cannot function.” Now is the time to prove your worth and show the world what you are truly capable of, breaking Shoudt’s records, set new standards, and etch your name in the annals of competitive eating history. The world awaits your response and eagerly anticipates witnessing your extraordinary talents unfold on the grand stage of competitive eating.

In addition to Shoudt’s already mentioned eating records, there are other notable achievements that you, Arnold Zikhali, should strive to surpass. Shoudt’s victory at WIP’s Wing Bowl in 2017, where he devoured a staggering 409 wings, earned him the largest prize ever won in an eating contest – a whopping $50,000, along with a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, a ring, a pendant, and a crown. Can you conquer the wing-eating realm and claim an even greater prize?

Furthermore, Shoudt’s accomplishments extend beyond his impressive eating skills. He has become a recognised figure in the world of competitive eating, gaining widespread popularity and endorsement deals. Companies are eager to associate their brand with his name and achievements. It is now your turn, Zikhali, to seize this opportunity and showcase your abilities to the world. Break Shoudt’s records, and you could find yourself being sought after by numerous companies, opening doors to endorsement deals and sponsorships.

Not only will breaking Shoudt’s records solidify your place among the elite competitive eaters, but it will also provide you with a platform to represent Zimbabwe on the international stage. Your training and dedication over the past five years have led you to this moment, and now is the time to shine. Show the world that Zimbabwe possesses a formidable competitor capable of achieving greatness in the world of strongman events and competitive eating.

The challenges laid before you, Arnold Zikhali, are immense, but your unique combination of strength and appetite sets you apart. Prove to the world that your feats are not limited to pulling trains and consuming vast quantities of food in a single day. Embrace this open challenge and demonstrate your prowess by breaking Bob Shoudt’s records. Let your actions speak louder than words and leave a lasting legacy as one of the greatest competitive eaters of all time.

The world eagerly awaits your response, Zikhali. It’s time to step up, live up to your word, and show the world what you are truly capable of achieving. Make history, set new records, and etch your name among the legends of competitive eating.

But, be warned Zikhali, food kills — literally. It’s never too late to chicken out. Don’t be like the 23-year-old woman who died in 1985 after eating the largest meal in modern history. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, in 1985 the medical journal The Lancet reported that the woman “later died following attempts to have the undigested food surgically removed,” the journal noted.

