An open letter to young stars on fame, pitfalls, and staying grounded

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

NAVIGATING youth is an adventurous journey along the rugged terrain of life. It’s a time when dreams can either shatter or flourish, a pivotal moment that defines one’s path. But being in the spotlight at such a tender age can be both flattering and an incredibly challenging tightrope walk.

The temptation to imitate the lifestyle of celebrities, in the way they act, dress, eat, and even indulge, often lurks in the shadows. It’s a slippery slope that can lead to unforeseen consequences. The recent confession of drug abuse by hip-hop star Saintfloew, followed by his decision to seek rehabilitation, has raised questions about the vulnerability of young celebrities to substance abuse.

Consider this piece as an open letter, not just to the teenage sensation Andrea The Vocalist (born Andrea Sibanda) but also to all young creative minds who have risen to celebrity status due to their exceptional talents.

Undoubtedly, Andrea The Vocalist must be the envy of many of his peers. Such fame and pressure require a level-headed approach to remain grounded and avoid succumbing to the pitfalls that often plague those in the creative industry.

A lesson can be drawn from the experiences of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who almost lost his way during his teenage years, making headlines for all the wrong reasons, including delinquent behaviour and substance abuse, particularly Xanax, a prescription drug used to treat anxiety disorders. This turbulent period nearly derailed his budding career.

In 2019, Bieber candidly admitted to Vogue magazine that he found himself engaging in regrettable actions, becoming overly promiscuous, and resorting to Xanax as a coping mechanism for his shame.

Saturday Leisure had a conversation with Andrea The Vocalist’s manager, Tendai Joe, shedding light on the immense pressures that young creative celebrities face and how these pressures can be mitigated.

“Most young artistes come from underprivileged backgrounds and don’t understand how the music business works. They are after instant fame and riches and when that doesn’t happen, they get frustrated and start using drugs. Some have been told that when they abuse drugs, they will compose hit songs. It’s a farce and when young creatives see the level of competition in the music sector, they sometimes can’t cope with it and it becomes a challenge,” he said.

As for Andrea The Vocalist, Tendai Joe underlined their collaborative approach with the artiste’s parents to ensure his well-being and success.

“I always make sure that Andre is grounded. I constantly remind him that he is still a child and when he is home, he should behave like Andrea Sibanda not Andrea The Vocalist. When he is at school, he is a student and our relationship is not just manager-artiste, I’m also his guide and protector. In collaboration with his parents and everybody involved in his welfare, we make sure that he is grounded and doesn’t do what he isn’t supposed to.

“He doesn’t record in a studio where there is substance abuse and where consumption of alcohol is permitted. Even when taking pictures, some people want to teach him how to pose with gang and funny signs. I make sure that doesn’t happen. Andrea has time for homework, church, and all of this helps us shape him into his best possible version, away from the bad things,” said Tendai Joe.

The award-winning artiste possesses all the qualities to be one of the greatest teenage sensations the country has ever witnessed. He’s branching into film, sharing stages with established acts in Zimbabwe and beyond. Recently, he collaborated on Lizombona, and shot a music video with Eswatini’s Sands Music and A2Z Fusion.

— @MbuleloMpofu