An Upcoming Piano Cuzzle event to merge music and fashion

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

Bulawayo’s music and fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat with Piano Cuzzle, an upcoming event that promises a vibrant blend of Amapiano music, fashion, and culture, supported by German world-famous herbal liqueur, Jägermeister.

Set for November 30 at Mystique Gardens in Bulawayo, the gig is themed “Green Edition,” and attendees are encouraged to wear green or Jägermeister colours.

Event organiser Todd Sivako shared that the night will be packed with music, fashion, and engaging activities.

“Highlights include the Green Carpet – where guests can pose with our stylish backdrop, Fashion Police – where local designers will judge the best-dressed. The top five winners will receive Jägermeister prizes and a feature in our 2024 Fashion Magazine,” Sivako said.

He said guests can also look forward to a “Bottomless Hour” featuring complimentary cocktails and Jägermeister shots, gourmet cuisine, live entertainment from Zimbabwe’s top artistes, and interactive games with exciting prizes.

Sivako added that the “Jägermeister Challenge” will spotlight Bulawayo’s fashion scene, inviting attendees to showcase their green attire.

“We have shuttle services from City Hall to the venue and urge everyone to come in numbers, dressed to impress, and ready for an unforgettable experience.”

For a chance to win tickets and Jägermeister products, fans can guess the event line-up on Piano Cuzzle’s Instagram and Facebook pages. “We’ll reveal the line-up tomorrow, but fans can engage with us on social media in the meantime,” Sivako added.

– @mthabisi_mthire