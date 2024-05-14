COMMENT: An upper-middle-income economy is achievable if ALL sectors rise to the occasion

Despite facing numerous economic challenges, Zimbabwe is steadfast in its pursuit of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. This ambitious goal, set by the Government under the Second Republic, is being pursued through a combination of strategic initiatives, policy reforms and resilience.

As we reported yesterday, President Mnangagwa’s vision of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 is on track, as only an average extra US$500 is required per person per annum. This was revealed by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube, last Friday while officiating at the launch of Contract for Differences on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VEFX) where he expressed optimism that Zimbabwe will meet the ambitious Vision 2030.

It is obviously without doubt that this journey was never going to be easy. As of 2024, Zimbabwe’s economic growth prospects have been affected by various factors, including the El Nino weather phenomenon that has significantly impacted the agriculture sector. The ripple effects of this have also been felt in the manufacturing sector, which relies heavily on agriculture for raw materials. Additionally, the country has been grappling with power supply issues, exchange rate depreciation, rampant inflation rates and high levels of debt.

Despite these challenges, Zimbabwe has shown remarkable resilience, buoyed by strong foreign currency and remittance inflows, as well as better-than-expected agricultural production. The Government projects the country to grow moderately by 3,5 percent in 2024, down from 5,5 percent recorded in 2023.

To achieve Vision 2030, Zimbabwe will need to significantly accelerate productivity growth. The World Bank suggests that the country will need to reach productivity growth rates of 8-9 percent per year in the next seven years to advance to upper-middle-income status.

As we pointed out in yesterday’s article, under President Mnangagwa’s vision, key goals entail transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy with per capita gross national income above US$3 000, raising employment rates in both the formal and small-to-medium enterprises, decent housing, reducing poverty, national food security, affordable, competitive and accessible education and health services and infrastructural development.

This is all possible thanks to several sectors that are competitive or have the potential to be competitive regionally and globally. These include agriculture, mining, tourism and various agribusiness industries.

The country also holds significant potential in mining energy transition minerals, including ample lithium reserves.

And as Prof Ncube put it, achieving a single-digit inflation, implementation of the state-owned entities reform strategy and deepening financial inclusion are some of the critical top deliverables.

Zimbabwe’s journey towards becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 is a challenging yet achievable goal. Despite all the hurdles, the resilience and determination of Zimbabweans is what is paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.