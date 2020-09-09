ANC delegation in Zimbabwe

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF will today meet South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) delegation to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The six-member ANC delegation, which is led by the party’s Secretary-General Cde Elias Sekgobelo “Ace” Magashule comprises National Executive Committee (NEC) members — Cdes Samson Gwede Mantashe, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Tony Yengeni, Lindiwe Zulu and Enoch Godongwana.

Today’s bilateral engagement comes as the two parties are strengthening co-operation in the wake of a renewed onslaught against former liberation movements by Western powers, who are working with local and regional opposition parties.

Of late, there has been a systematic attack on Government, which began with the manufacturing of a non-existent crisis in Zimbabwe by the country’s detractors, who are working with fugitive former G40 functionaries desperate to cast aspersions on the Second Republic’s economic revival and re-engagement efforts.

In a statement, Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the meeting, which was arranged by President Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the ANC leader, was part of a party-to-party engagement.

“The ANC delegation will meet the Zanu-PF delegation led by the Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu as part of party-to-party engagement. We are also aware that this visit is taking place against a backdrop of false claims of a nation in crisis,” said Cde Chinamasa.

“Zanu-PF will take the opportunity to share the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe, South Africa and in the region.”

Cde Chinamasa said the meeting would be candidly and frank engagement with Zanu-PF’s revolutionary sister, the ANC.

He said it was strictly an engagement between Zanu-PF and ANC delegations.

Cde Mpofu said the two revolutionary parties were constantly in cordial contact at an inter-party level to confront the cross-sectional attempts to defeat the standing successes towards entrenching democracy in the Sadc region.

He said the misplaced anti-Zimbabwe campaign on social media aligns with retrogressive regime change elements backed by their external neo-colonial handlers.

Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy strong cordial relations which date back to the liberation struggle against colonialism and Apartheid.

Last month, President Ramaphosa in his capacity as African Union (AU) chairperson, deployed envoys to Zimbabwe to assess the political situation in Zimbabwe.

The three-member delegation returned a day after meeting President Mnangagwa where they exchanged notes at State House.

Former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi was leading the team which comprised former Speaker of Parliament Ms Baleka Mbete and former Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

The three came to Zimbabwe to assess the political situation in Zimbabwe after a sustained social media onslaught against the Harare administration.

The anti-Zimbabwe crusade follows the flop of the protests that had been planned for July 31, which had been heavily-funded by Western embassies aimed at toppling President Mnangagwa and his Government.