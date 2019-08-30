ANC ‘disturbed’ by violent attacks on foreign nationals

The ANC in Tshwane says it is disturbed by the clashes between local taxi operators and foreign nationals in Pretoria.

The party condemned the violent clashes that erupted following the death of a taxi operator who was allegedly gunned down by a foreign national on Tuesday.

Shops were looted, streets littered with rubbish and some buildings set alight.

The police and Tshwane Metro Police Department have deployed more officers to the CBD to ensure that calm is restored.

The ANC’s regional secretary, Eugene Modise, said the party was taking a dim view of the unrest and as a result was sending a “humble” request to all parties involved to avoid illegal acts, refrain from violence and allow law enforcement agencies the space to restore order.

“The ANC prides itself with its pan-Africanist orientation and stay true to its international solidarity work. We will at all times protect the rights of our fellow African brothers and sisters.

“We know that there are many foreign nationals in our country who have good intentions to work with our government and our communities.

“However, we also know that there are criminal elements among foreign nationals in our country who are undocumented and are involved in terrible crimes and drugs. It remains our strongest view that the full might of the law must prevail,” said Modise.

He added the party had also observed criminal elements becoming opportunistic and using the opportunity to loot and burn shops in the midst of taxi owners and drivers showing their frustration about the fatal shooting of one of their own.

“The fight against drugs and human trafficking is noble. The selling of drugs in the streets continues to destroy the youth in our communities and it is a worthy battle that the ANC together with the communities must confront unapologetically, without fear or favour.

“We warn those who are involved in the above-mentioned illegal activities in our city to know that we will not hesitate to join hands and mobilise against them fervently,” Modise said.

The party has promised to meet with Police Minister Bheki Cele, taxi associations and business owners to ensure there is peace and stability in the capital. — Sapa