ANC hails Second Republic’s reforms, development policies

Bongani Ndlovu Zimpapers Elections Desk

THE Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has made a number of reforms, towards achieving economic prosperity but Zimbabwe’s detractors have turned a blind eye to the positive developments as they are hell-bent on fulfilling their long-held regime change agenda that will see their “puppet” Mr Nelson Chamisa assuming power.

This was said by South Africa’s ruling party, African National Congress (ANC), secretary-general Mr Fikile Mbalula at the party’s national congress in the Western Cape last weekend.

Mr Mbalula said while President Mnangagwa has implemented reforms in the country, the West led by the United States of America are not satisfied because they want a puppet to rule Zimbabwe.

He said from the time of late former President Robert Mugabe, South Africa has maintained its stance against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

“We (South Africa) opposed the sanctions and we said these sanctions against Zimbabwe will be detrimental to the growth of Zimbabwe and everything,” he said.

Mr Mbalula said after the coming in of the Second Republic following Operation Restore Legacy in 2017, the West has not changed its agenda on Zimbabwe.

“They are still not satisfied, till they get their puppet into power they will never be satisfied. Zimbabwe is still under sanctions even though (former President Robert) Mugabe was removed.

“Now we have (President) Mnangagwa, he brought some reforms in Zimbabwe but they did not want those reforms from him as they want a man called Chamisa. To be the leader, the new leader of Zimbabwe, a new Zimbabwe”.

Mr Mbalula said because of the ruinous sanctions, many Zimbabweans have emigrated to South Africa.

He said former South African President Thabo Mbeki opposed sanctions and the change of power through undemocratic processes.

President Mbeki once revealed that he opposed proposals by Western powers for an invasion of Zimbabwe to effect regime change.

“Even in Zimbabwe, Mbeki stood firm; they wanted Mugabe to be changed overnight and they attack us for what is called quiet diplomacy. This South Africa’s quiet diplomacy is a problem. We said we didn’t subscribe to a regime change policy where Governments must be changed willy-nilly through undemocratic means, through military power,” said Mr Mbalula.

He went on to condemn the USA Ambassador to South Africa, Mr Reuben Brigety, who accused Pretoria of providing arms and ammunition to Russia for its war with Ukraine.

“I said to the American diplomat who came into our country and bashed us. As a diplomat, diplomats are not supposed to do that.

“And he has not withdrawn, he is still here. He comes to our country and says no, we have given Russians weapons. We haven’t given Russians weapons. Russians have weapons that you can’t imagine. What can we give them, Roy Falk?” asked Mr Mbalula.

He said as a nation they had to take the accusations seriously as the US once accused Iraq of having weapons of mass destruction, and without evidence invaded the Middle Eastern country.

“They know we have not given Russians weapons. The President goes the extra mile and gets criticised. “Ramaphosa for every solution has a Commission.” And then we say yes that Commission is important, because we have been accused here, by a Super Power.

“These people went to war, to Iraq and Afghanistan and they went to Iraq and said there were weapons of mass destruction,” said Mr Mbalula.

“And then we told Saddam Hussein, look you have no power, America will finish you before dinner. Then he said, their tombstones will be erected here in Iraq and we said, we don’t have that power. We said just allow the United Nations to deal with this matter and prove that you don’t have these weapons of mass destruction.

“And they did not prove till today that there are weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and Iraq is still suffering till today. He didn’t take our advice to allow the UN to deal with the matter and we told him that America will finish you as they want regime change.”