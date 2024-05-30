ANC leads SA polls with 20 percent votes counted

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

With just over 20 percent of the voting counted in the South Africa Elections, the ruling party the African National Congress (ANC) leads with 43.35 percent, followed by Democratic Alliance (DA), 24.89 percent, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8.81 percent and Mkhonto WeSizwe (MK) with 8.05 percent.