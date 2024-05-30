ANC leads SA polls with 20 percent votes counted
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
With just over 20 percent of the voting counted in the South Africa Elections, the ruling party the African National Congress (ANC) leads with 43.35 percent, followed by Democratic Alliance (DA), 24.89 percent, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8.81 percent and Mkhonto WeSizwe (MK) with 8.05 percent.
According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in South Africa, so far 4 358 of 23 293 voting districts have been completed.
ANC’s 43.35 percent of the vote comprises of 949 352 votes, while for DA 545 037, EFF, 192 919 and MK 176 224.
Comments