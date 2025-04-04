ANC Youth League pays courtesy call on President

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZIMBABWE remains committed to building a future where young people are empowered to lead, protect and develop the nation, President Mnangagwa has said.

South Africa’s ANC Youth League President, Cde Collin Malatji, paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday expressing gratitude for his efforts to empower youth.

He is in the country to endorse and prepare the upcoming International Youth Summit on Land and Economic Development which will be held in Harare from May 23-26 this year.

Writing on his X handle President Mnangagwa said the discussions focused on Zimbabwe’s youth empowerment policies in land access, entrepreneurship and economic inclusion.

“Our discussions also laid the foundation for the upcoming International Youth Summit on land and Economic Freedom to be held in Harare from May 2023-26,” said President Mnangagwa.

Speaking soon after the meeting Cde Malatji hailed President Mnangagwa who is the SADC chairman for spearheading youth empowerment programmes.

He highlighted that they discussed a number of issues such as empowerment programmes, how the Zimbabwe operated under the Government of National Unity in 2008 and the Africa Youth summit.

“One of the issues we discussed with the President is how they survived the Government of National Unity in 2008, as you are aware in South Africa we are facing that challenge now where we have invited different political parties to come and form a Government in South Africa,”.

He also said that he was impressed with how the Government is supporting the youth to participate in the mainstream economy.

“On the issue of land, I have seen there is progress, I witnessed President Mnangagwa giving farming equipment to the youth on Wednesday. The youth are expected to run the food basket of Zimbabwe in terms of food security,” he said.

He commended Zimbabweans for taking the issue of land seriously.

“We are here to learn how the party and the state operate. We are happy to hear that the role of the State is to implement the resolutions of the party made at conferences. The party and the Government are not separated,” he said.

Further, he said they also discussed the Africa Youth Congress which they are working together with Zimbabwean leadership led Cde Taurai Kandishaya. The summit will be held here in Zimbabwe.

“We are here to set up a strong team to organise this congress to be a success. We are going to travel to SADC countries and some parts of Africa meeting youth and share the same vision and objectives such as that of Zanu-PF,” he said.

He challenged Zimbabweans who are in South Africa to come and work with the Government instead of organising unnecessary protests in foreign land.

The chairperson of Africa Youth Congress president Cde Taurai Kandishaya said preparations are going-on well.

“We are winding up our preparations working together with our South African counterparts,” he said.

Cde Malatji said President Mnangagwa was very excited to see the youth from Zanu PF and ANC working together.

“He told us to continue working together saying that our future is bright,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has been actively promoting youth empowerment through various initiatives, including the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme, which aims to provide opportunities for young Zimbabweans to contribute to the country’s development.

The delegation witnessed the handover of over 72 high-tech tractors and 10 combine harvesters valued at US$7,4 million in Hatcliff on Wednesday to youth agricultural groups from the different provinces which is being championed by President Mnangagwa.

The handover is a follow-up to the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme that was recently launched, with the President pledging to pay 50 percent of the total cost of the equipment.