Andre Onana DROPPED for Man Utd’s trip to Newcastle after Lyon horror

Andre Onana will not be in goal when Manchester United face Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday having not travelled with the team to Tyneside following his difficult spell

Onana has been dropped for United’s trip to Newcastle(Image: Getty Images)

Andre Onana has been axed for Manchester United’s Premier League showdown at Newcastle today. Onana will miss the encounter at St James’ Park after being taken out of the firing line by boss Ruben Amorim following his midweek blunders in United’s 2-2 draw at Lyon.

Cameroon international Onana was left at home when United made the trip to Newcastle yesterday, with deputy Altay Bayindir set to make his Premier League debut against the Toon Army. Onana was at fault for both of Lyon’s goals when United were held in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final first leg tie, but is likely to be recalled for Thursday’s return leg at Old Trafford – unless Bayindir does enough to keep his place.

Although Amorim gave Onana a vote of confidence in the immediate aftermath of the draw in Lyon, in which the 29-year-old conceded a 95th-minute equaliser, the United coach has decided to allow his troubled No.1 to clear his head today and miss the game.

Onana has been dealing with off-field issues, with his wife the victim of a street robbery last week that left the family needing 24-hour protection.

Melanie Kamayou was targeted by a thief who stole her £62,000 Hermes bag and Rolex watch as she got out of her car to meet a friend for dinner in Alderley Edge in Cheshire.

Despite the off-field trauma, Onana continued to play for United, although his performances have drawn criticism this season.

Former United midfielder Nemanja Matic branded Onana “one of the worst keepers in United’s history” after the keeper said Amorim’s side were “way better” than Lyon in the build-up to the game.

Onana endured a night to forget in Lyon(Image: Anadolu via Getty Images)

Onana hit back by saying that, unlike Matic, he had won a trophy at United, the FA Cup last season, with victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

Turkey keeper Bayindir returned to the United squad at Nottingham Forest earlier this month, after a nine-game absence through injury.

All seven of his seven previous appearances have come in domestic cup competitions and Europa League, but he will now make his Premier League debut.

Source:mirror.co.uk