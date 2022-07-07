Andrea ke starr . . . youngster shines at Big 3 Show

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

OH WHAT a sterling performance!

This is what can best describe Victoria Falls’ wonder-boy, Andrea the Vocalist’s performance on Sunday where he stole the limelight at the Big 3 Music Show here.

One can be forgiven for thinking that the young sensational Andrea the Vocalist, real name Andrea Sibanda, was the main act.

Econet Victoria Falls Marathon organisers came up with the Big 3 Music Show to shut down the annual marathon and Andrea was added as a guest artiste.

He was given a 10-minute slot and that was more than enough time for the 13-year-old Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School pupil to serenade the thunderous crowd that attended the free show.

Andrea the Vocalist got onto the stage after Ammara Brown and Judgment Yard and upon seeing him, the crowd immediately went crazy.

This could have given the boy the much-needed confidence as he walked across the stage as if he was not new to the big stage and crowd.

During his performance of his hit song Uhambo, he kept shouting “Victoria Falls are you there?” to which the crowd thundered in response, making Sunday a day to remember for fun lovers.

As this was his first-ever big stage appearance, he showed neither stage fright nor was he intimidated by the big names.

The biggest crowd Andrea the Vocalist may have sung in front of is a church gathering at the 12th Apostolic Church where his talent was discovered.

Initially on the lineup were Ammara Brown, Jah Prayzah, and Winky D but Andrea the Vocalist made sure to add his name to the list with his top-notch performance.

After an eventful afternoon on the track, athletes were joined by hundreds of fans for a Zumba dance before the prize-giving ceremony in the afternoon.

The after-party started at 5pm as club DJs warmed the stage for the evening Big 3 show. Judgment Yard and Djembe Monks also put on spirited performances.

This is, however, not to take the limelight from the Big 3 who rose to the occasion in their usual acts leaving fans asking for more.

Jah Prayzah was on stage for about an hour and made way for Winky D who shut down the night and show.

Andrea’s manager Nkanyiso Moyo said things are looking up for the youngster as he has had a few local gigs, with the most recent being the Women’s Coalition event in Hwange.

“Tendai Joe and I are very happy that Andrea The Vocalist was granted a chance to perform at the marathon.

We also appreciate the fans, Econet Wireless, and EarGROUND that made this possible.

We’re also seeing Andrea’s growth as an artiste through his performances,” he said.

With support, Andrea’s script could read like that of South Africa’s Nkosinathi Zwane, popularly known as Mzambiya/Zikode who at the tender age of 12 years, became the youngest Kwaito artiste in 2000 with the song Mele Senzeni.

To date, he is one of the renowned singers. – ncubeleon