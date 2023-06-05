Andrea the Vocalist hoping to act alongside Tongayi Chirisa

Showbiz Reporter

Musician Andrea The Vocalist was among the youngsters who auditioned for a role in the upcoming Zimbabwean film that will feature actor Tongayi Chirisa.

The film is set to be shot in Victoria Falls and Harare this year with auditions for some of the cast members having been conducted in Victoria Falls this past weekend.

It is based on the life of Tobias Mupfuti, an incredible individual who owns the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, and seeks to tell his story of hope and joy with the aim of telling the Zimbabwean story. Tobias Mupfuti will be played by Chirisa who at every scene will be accompanied by a boy, aged between 5 and 13 years in the lead role.

The crew comprising Joe Njagu who is the producer of the film and Jessie Rowlands who is the writer and director conducted auditions for the supporting role of a nurse and doctor on Friday, with help from acting coach Eddie Sandifolo and Mupfuti at the newly built Victoria Falls Boxing Academy premises.

Saturday was the big day as the crew held auditions for the lead role of the boy (5 to 13 years) at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School where scores of prospective actors from various schools in Victoria Falls turned up. Among these was Andrea whose star continues to rise meteorically.

The bubbly Andrea posted an image of himself at the auditions seated next to one of the film’s producers, Njagu. His followers wished him the best of luck.