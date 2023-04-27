Andrea The Vocalist in Eswatini for surprise collaboration

VICTORIA Falls-based teenage music sensation Andrea The Vocalist arrived at the Kingdom of Eswatini yesterday where he has landed a collaboration.

The Uhambo hit-maker is set to record a single and shoot the visuals of the track while at Eswatini.

Speaking from the Kingdom of Eswatini, Andrea The Vocalist through his manager Tendai Joe said: “We arrived at Eswatini on 25 April 2023 (Tuesday) and I am to work on a special project which we are confident will be successful. We will announce artistes we’re collaborating with when the project is done.”

Joe said Andrea is ready to perform at the Vic Falls Carnival on Sunday.

Andrea The Vocalist will make history on Sunday when he becomes the youngest artiste to showcase his talent at the prestigious event. This will be a great milestone for the young award-winning musician in his career as he will continue to make his name great while performing alongside other great musicians from across the continent. – @mthabisi_mthire