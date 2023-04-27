Andrea the Vocalist prepares a Swati delicacy

Noel Munzabwa

ZIMBABWE’S youthful musical sensation Andrea The Vocalist may have sung lunzima loluhambo, but on the contrary, to borrow Julius Malema’s ‘cruising nicely’ saying, the Uhambo hit-maker is surely riding the crest and could probably be preparing a Swati delicacy after spending a couple of days shooting and recording in this mountainous kingdom.

Will his heart go Tigi Tigi (inhlitiyo yami isi’shaya tigi tigi) or will he go praying Ngyathandaza with Eswatini’s best contemporary voice Sands (Sandziso Matsebula)?

This is probably the biggest mystery of what could be cooking and only time remains the best prophet to tell because not much of intrinsic details have been given out.

But publicly – there was confirmed contact between the two during the stay.

“Good morning. Our stay in Eswatini (Swaziland) ends here. Special thanks to Larry Mhlanga Foundation and Sebebe Resort for hosting us in Swaziland. We successfully recorded our song and shot a music video together with Sands Music and A2Z Fusion.

“Worked with an amazing team of creatives, we came prepared for this and our recording session was fun. Thank you Swaziland Times for covering the project. earGROUND you always do the most,” was the cryptic detail shared by the Victoria Falls musical flame.

From the pictures, the main project was a video shoot for the Amanxeba (Ujesu uyapholisa amanxeba) video set at one of Eswatini’s most beautiful tourism resorts, Sibebe Resort famed for its stone scenery provided by the Sibebe Rock.

The Uhambo hit-maker also held a studio session with A2Z Fusion and one certainly wonders if this was not the closest hint to upcoming collaborations. But away from it, the timing could steal recognition for the 14-year-old for possible last-minute casting at next month’s MTN Bush Fire.