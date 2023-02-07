Andrea the Vocalist, Sandra Ndebele, Khaya Arts and Obert Dube up for NAMA

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

ANDREA the Vocalist, Sandra Ndebele, dancer Praise Ncube, poet Obert Dube and Khaya Arts have made the nominees list at this year’s National Art Merit Awards that was released this morning.

The 21st edition of the NAMAs will be held on February 25 in Harare.

Andrea the Vocalist who shot into fame last year for the song Uhambo has been nominated in the Outstanding New Comer Category along with Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz) and Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck) Silas Mavende aka Saint Floew.

Sandra Ndebele is up for the Outstanding Female Musician alongside Feli Nandi and Dorcas Moyo.

Praise Ncube of Khaya Arts is up for the Outstanding Female Dancer Award with Ndomupeishe Chipendo and Lesley Mushaninga.

Poet Obert Dube has been named in the Outstanding Poet Category with the likes of Sithembile Siqoza, Prince Ryanne Chidzvondo and Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu.

Below is the full list of nominees

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Praise Dube in Ngomdladla the dunamis

Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Teleunga

Lesley Mushaninga in Silently Complicated

Outstanding Male Dancer

Terrence Kapesa in A Kid from Bulawayo

Sean Mambwere in Silently complicated

Devante Sangaza in A Champion’s year

Outstanding Dance Group

Khaya Arts in Ngomdladla the Dunamis

Salt and Light in A Kid from Bulawayo

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in The Birth of Christ

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Future Dube in Ngomdladla the Dunamis

Sean Mambwere in Silently Complicated

Hillary Indi in The Birth of Christ

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work

Working Together by Bernard Sakarombe

Celebrating Together by Taurai Chinofura

Life is a Journey by Charles Manyaura

Reflection by Strive Matimura

Outstanding Mixed Media

Looking Behind the Pot by Keith Zenda

Mysterical Revealer by Terrence Musekiwa

A Long Way 2 by Justin Gope

Outstanding Exhibition

Bold and Beautiful by Keith Zenda curated by Philip Butler & Keith Zenda

A Book that Cannot be Read by Allison Baker curated by Fadzai Muchemwa

Roots and Routes by Tamari & Natasha Kudita curated by Doreen Sibanda

SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Sithembile Siqoza

Obert Dube

Prince Ryanne Chidzvondo

Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu

Outstanding Comedian

King Kandoro

Andrew Manyika

Tanyaradzwa Sena

Outstanding Social Media Skits

Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee

Kudzanai Chengedza aka Mbuya vaPiyasoni

Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi

MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Khumbulani Muleya – The Standard

Nyadzombe Nyampenza – The Standard

Tafadzwa Zimoyo – The Herald

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Owen Madondo – Star FM

Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television

Candice Mwakalyalya – ZTN

Colette Musanyera – ZBC

Takudzwa Chihambakwe – ZTN

Outstanding – Online Media

Nash TV

Bustop TV

Earground

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Shaun Mundawarara as Cullingwall in The Play that goes Wrong

Musa Saruro as Charles in The Play that goes Wrong

Ishmael Muvingi as King Lobengula in Bayethe Nkosi

Outstanding Actress

Caroline Yule as Mrs Perkins in The Play that goes Wrong

Min’enhle Mguni as Renee Stokes in Heartbreak Mafia

Sandra Mpofu as Maimbodeyi in Maimbodeyi

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Heartbreak Mafia by Reps Theatre

The play that goes wrong by Reps Theatre

Bayethe Nkosi by Umkhathi Theatre

Outstanding Director

Matesu Dube in Bayethe Nkosi

AneUnhu Gwatidzo in Heartbreak Mafia

Sue Bolt in The Play that Goes Wrong

LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

The Madman on First Street and other stories by David Chasumba

3.15am and other stories by Rudo D.M Manyere

Monomotapa by Tawanda Vomo

Outstanding Children’s Book

When the Sun Sets by Nqobizwe Malinga

Let’s enjoy Village Tales with Mbuya maDishi by Valentine N.Nyagweta

Sloba and the Chameleonaire by Costa Chayambuka

Outstanding Fiction Book

The Quality of Mercy by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu

Intwasa Short Stories Vol. 2 edited by Raisedon Baya

Chapwati by Ignatius C. Musonza

Outstanding Poetry Book

Starfish Blossoms by Samantha R. Vazhure

Ichibi Lezinkondlo by Obert Dube

I know why the Heart Sings by Patience Chiyangwa

FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Searchmore Takavada as Husband in 3 days in March

Shaun Mundawarara as Jay in Just say Hello

Farai Chigudu as Toro in Ngoda

Outstanding Actress

Charity Mahowa-Matavo as Tete Rhoda in Viva Wenera

Sylvia Mavezera as Wife in 3 days in March

Chiedza Mhende as Sonja in Just say Hello

Outstanding Music Video

Changes in time (Mvura Yanaya) by Evicted, Directed by Vusa Hlatshwayo

Kamoto by Mwenje Mathole, Directed by Jonathana Samkange

Fight For Me by Mann Friday, Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow

Huya Tinamate by Gemma Griffith ft Enzo Ishall, Directed by Kyle Brown

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Intab’enkulu Directed by Kuda Brian Bwititi

Viva Wenera Directed by Eddy Ndlovu

Tangled Directed by Shem Zemura

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)

3 Days in March Directed by Kuda Brian Bwititi

Konflict Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

A Stitch in Tim Directed by William Nyandoro and Raisedon Baya

Outstanding Screen Production(Full Length Film)

Ngoda Directed by Joe Njagu and Eddie Sandifolo

Just say Hello Directed by Invision Studios

Benignity Directed by Tinashe Mombeshora

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer

Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz), Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian

Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck)

Silas Mavende aka Saint Floew

Andrea Sibanda aka Andrea The Vocalist

Outstanding Female Musician

Feli Nandi

Dorcas Moyo

Sandra Ndebele

Outstanding Male Musician

Mark Ngwazi

Braveman Chizvino Mawanza aka Baba Harare

Energy Silvester Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song

Tirikutandarara by Dorcas Moyo

Fire Emoji by Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz), Farai

Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck)

Zimbabwean Queen by Energy Silvester Chizanga (Freeman) and Chris

Martin

Outstanding Album

Zimbabwean Giant by Braveman Chizvino Mawanza aka Baba Harare

David and Goliath by Energy Silvester Chizanga aka Freeman

Nharo Nezvine Nharo by Mark Ngwazi

SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter Of The Year

Matabeleland Natural Resources Management

X-Mo Squad

2 Kings Entertaiment

Chipaz Promotion

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Tanaka Fireyi – China

Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro aka Shasha – South Africa

Tafara Nyatsanza – USA

Sibongile Mlambo – USA