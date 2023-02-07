Andrea the Vocalist, Sandra Ndebele, Khaya Arts and Obert Dube up for NAMA

The Chronicle
Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter
ANDREA the Vocalist, Sandra Ndebele, dancer Praise Ncube, poet Obert Dube and Khaya Arts have made the nominees list at this year’s National Art Merit Awards that was released this morning.
The 21st edition of the NAMAs will be held on February 25 in Harare.
Andrea the Vocalist who shot into fame last year for the song Uhambo has been nominated in the Outstanding New Comer Category along with Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz) and Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck) Silas Mavende aka Saint Floew.
Sandra Ndebele is up for the Outstanding Female Musician alongside Feli Nandi and Dorcas Moyo.
Praise Ncube of Khaya Arts is up for the Outstanding Female Dancer Award with Ndomupeishe Chipendo and Lesley Mushaninga.
Poet Obert Dube has been named in the Outstanding Poet Category with the likes of Sithembile Siqoza, Prince Ryanne Chidzvondo and Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu.
Below is the full list of nominees
- DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Praise Dube in Ngomdladla the dunamis
Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Teleunga
Lesley Mushaninga in Silently Complicated
Outstanding Male Dancer
Terrence Kapesa in A Kid from Bulawayo
Sean Mambwere in Silently complicated
Devante Sangaza in A Champion’s year
Outstanding Dance Group
Khaya Arts in Ngomdladla the Dunamis
Salt and Light in A Kid from Bulawayo
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in The Birth of Christ
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Future Dube in Ngomdladla the Dunamis
Sean Mambwere in Silently Complicated
Hillary Indi in The Birth of Christ
- VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 3-Dimensional Work
Working Together by Bernard Sakarombe
Celebrating Together by Taurai Chinofura
Life is a Journey by Charles Manyaura
Reflection by Strive Matimura
Outstanding Mixed Media
Looking Behind the Pot by Keith Zenda
Mysterical Revealer by Terrence Musekiwa
A Long Way 2 by Justin Gope
Outstanding Exhibition
Bold and Beautiful by Keith Zenda curated by Philip Butler & Keith Zenda
A Book that Cannot be Read by Allison Baker curated by Fadzai Muchemwa
Roots and Routes by Tamari & Natasha Kudita curated by Doreen Sibanda
- SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Sithembile Siqoza
Obert Dube
Prince Ryanne Chidzvondo
Ngoni Paradza aka Mambo Guramatunhu
Outstanding Comedian
King Kandoro
Andrew Manyika
Tanyaradzwa Sena
Outstanding Social Media Skits
Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee
Kudzanai Chengedza aka Mbuya vaPiyasoni
Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi
- MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print
Khumbulani Muleya – The Standard
Nyadzombe Nyampenza – The Standard
Tafadzwa Zimoyo – The Herald
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Owen Madondo – Star FM
Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM
Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Candice Mwakalyalya – ZTN
Colette Musanyera – ZBC
Takudzwa Chihambakwe – ZTN
Outstanding – Online Media
Nash TV
Bustop TV
Earground
- THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Shaun Mundawarara as Cullingwall in The Play that goes Wrong
Musa Saruro as Charles in The Play that goes Wrong
Ishmael Muvingi as King Lobengula in Bayethe Nkosi
Outstanding Actress
Caroline Yule as Mrs Perkins in The Play that goes Wrong
Min’enhle Mguni as Renee Stokes in Heartbreak Mafia
Sandra Mpofu as Maimbodeyi in Maimbodeyi
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Heartbreak Mafia by Reps Theatre
The play that goes wrong by Reps Theatre
Bayethe Nkosi by Umkhathi Theatre
Outstanding Director
Matesu Dube in Bayethe Nkosi
AneUnhu Gwatidzo in Heartbreak Mafia
Sue Bolt in The Play that Goes Wrong
- LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
The Madman on First Street and other stories by David Chasumba
3.15am and other stories by Rudo D.M Manyere
Monomotapa by Tawanda Vomo
Outstanding Children’s Book
When the Sun Sets by Nqobizwe Malinga
Let’s enjoy Village Tales with Mbuya maDishi by Valentine N.Nyagweta
Sloba and the Chameleonaire by Costa Chayambuka
Outstanding Fiction Book
The Quality of Mercy by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
Intwasa Short Stories Vol. 2 edited by Raisedon Baya
Chapwati by Ignatius C. Musonza
Outstanding Poetry Book
Starfish Blossoms by Samantha R. Vazhure
Ichibi Lezinkondlo by Obert Dube
I know why the Heart Sings by Patience Chiyangwa
- FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Searchmore Takavada as Husband in 3 days in March
Shaun Mundawarara as Jay in Just say Hello
Farai Chigudu as Toro in Ngoda
Outstanding Actress
Charity Mahowa-Matavo as Tete Rhoda in Viva Wenera
Sylvia Mavezera as Wife in 3 days in March
Chiedza Mhende as Sonja in Just say Hello
Outstanding Music Video
Changes in time (Mvura Yanaya) by Evicted, Directed by Vusa Hlatshwayo
Kamoto by Mwenje Mathole, Directed by Jonathana Samkange
Fight For Me by Mann Friday, Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow
Huya Tinamate by Gemma Griffith ft Enzo Ishall, Directed by Kyle Brown
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Intab’enkulu Directed by Kuda Brian Bwititi
Viva Wenera Directed by Eddy Ndlovu
Tangled Directed by Shem Zemura
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film)
3 Days in March Directed by Kuda Brian Bwititi
Konflict Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
A Stitch in Tim Directed by William Nyandoro and Raisedon Baya
Outstanding Screen Production(Full Length Film)
Ngoda Directed by Joe Njagu and Eddie Sandifolo
Just say Hello Directed by Invision Studios
Benignity Directed by Tinashe Mombeshora
- MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding New Comer
Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz), Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian
Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck)
Silas Mavende aka Saint Floew
Andrea Sibanda aka Andrea The Vocalist
Outstanding Female Musician
Feli Nandi
Dorcas Moyo
Sandra Ndebele
Outstanding Male Musician
Mark Ngwazi
Braveman Chizvino Mawanza aka Baba Harare
Energy Silvester Chizanga aka Freeman
Outstanding Song
Tirikutandarara by Dorcas Moyo
Fire Emoji by Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz), Farai
Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck)
Zimbabwean Queen by Energy Silvester Chizanga (Freeman) and Chris
Martin
Outstanding Album
Zimbabwean Giant by Braveman Chizvino Mawanza aka Baba Harare
David and Goliath by Energy Silvester Chizanga aka Freeman
Nharo Nezvine Nharo by Mark Ngwazi
- SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter Of The Year
Matabeleland Natural Resources Management
X-Mo Squad
2 Kings Entertaiment
Chipaz Promotion
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Tanaka Fireyi – China
Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro aka Shasha – South Africa
Tafara Nyatsanza – USA
Sibongile Mlambo – USA