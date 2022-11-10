Andrea the Vocalist stuns VP, African parliamentarians

Andrea with his father and former Minister Webster Shamu (right)

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

DELEGATES, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who attended the official opening of the African Parliamentary Union Conference in Victoria Falls yesterday continuously applauded as Andrea the Vocalist performed his hit, Uhambo.

Andrea Sibanda, the youngster who was chauffeur-driven to the conference in a top-of-the-range vehicle was accompanied by his father and road manager Nkanyiso Moyo. He performed before VP Chiwenga and Parliamentarians from 22 African countries.

He was part of five groups that entertained guests at the official opening, some of them being the Mosi-oa-Tunya High School choir which sang the Zimbabwean and Africa Union anthems, and some imbube and traditional dance groups.

When the MC announced that the next performer was Victoria Falls’ wonderboy, there was immediate applause as delegates stood up to capture him on their phones.

Andrea started with introductory remarks, saying he was honoured to perform his song, Uhambo for the VP. However, due to limited time, he performed for less than five minutes. But that was more than enough time as he rose to the occasion, if the applause from delegates, including VP Chiwenga, is anything to go by.

After the official opening, delegates took turns posing for pictures with the lad. Among these was former minister Webster Shamu who advised Andrea’s father to invest in the boy’s career so that he realises his dream.

Speaking after the event, Andrea said he was proud to have rubbed shoulders with high-profile leaders.

“This was my first to perform in front of a leader like Vice President Chiwenga. When I was told I was going to perform in front of the Vice President, I was so happy and told myself that I was now a big person,” said Andrea.

He said he took time to prepare for the event and had no stage fright.

Having recently released a new song Amanxeba which talks about how Jesus heals, Andrea urged fans to be on the lookout for more new songs from him.

The artiste’s manager, Moyo, said the ecstatic crowd was a confidence booster for Andrea.

“His performance was good and it’s a big thing. It was an entertaining performance from him and he recognised that it was a big stage and took up the challenge. We enjoyed seeing delegates join him as he performed as they clapped hands,” he said.

Moyo said they are open for bookings.

No doubt, the Victoria Falls-based youngster – who is now referred to as Andrea the Famous One – has mastered the art of performing following his recent stellar performances at the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon and the Amplifaya Festival in Harare. – @ncubeleon