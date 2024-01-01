Andrea The Vocalist to unveil debut album on 15th birthday

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ON January 28, the charismatic teen sensation, Andrea The Vocalist, will mark his 15th birthday with the release of his debut album.

The Uhambo hit-maker recently visited Bulawayo, collaborating with Amaqaqa Acapella at DAB Three Studios on a project that includes a track set to feature on his upcoming album.

In an interview, Andrea expressed his enthusiasm for the album, sharing his positive experience working with Amaqaqa.

“Being in the studio with Amaqaqa has been enjoyable. They are an understanding group and I’ve learned a lot from them. I’m excited to finally drop my first album after performing across the country,” he said.

While the album’s tracklist is yet to be finalised, Andrea assured fans of a diverse musical journey. However, he remained tight-lipped about the inclusion of a collaboration with DJ Maphorisa.

The Mkhosana-based singer has shared the stage with industry heavyweights such as Gemma Griffiths and Sandra Ndebele. DJ Maphorisa, impressed by Andreea’s vocal prowess, collaborated with him in the studio and their projects are set for release soon.

Andrea’s manager, Tendai Joe said: “Andrea has been working with DJ Maphorisa and we will release the projects when the time is right. We appreciate the anticipation and will keep everyone posted on the progress.”

Andrea’s previous work includes Lizombona with Eswatini’s Sands Music and A27 Fusion. The upcoming album may feature collaborations with fellow teenage singer Aphiwe and Vocal Ex.

Expressing openness to future collaborations, Andrea invited other artistes to join forces, emphasising the strength of unity in the music industry.

Apart from his musical endeavours, Andrea The Vocalist is an avid football fan, finding relaxation in watching English Premier League matches, particularly following his favourite player, Manchester City’s Rodrigo. – @MbuleloMpofu