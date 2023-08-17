Andrea the Vocalist, unveils mesmerizing new song

Natasha Mutsiba, muts[email protected]

RENOWNED vocalist Andrea the Vocalist is set to captivate music enthusiasts with his latest song that showcases his exceptional talent and artistry with big artistes from Eswatini (Swaziland) which he is set to drop tomorrow.

Titled “Lizombona” the track which features A2Z-Fusion and Sands (Sandziso Matsebula) is set to leave a beacon of hope on listeners, solidifying the “Uhambo” hit maker’s position as one of the industry’s most gifted vocalists.

Tendai Joe, Andrea’s manager said the song is all about spreading positivity and the message to the audience is that no matter how difficult things are, one day the sun will surely rise again. The song will be available on all major streaming platforms tomorrow.

“It’s a beautiful Afro-pop song that talks about someone who is positive, saying one day, you will see my life and things get better. It’s saying no matter how things are now, it won’t always be like that. The song is basically about spreading positivity,” he said.

Joe said the collaboration with Eswatini creatives was through the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) where Andrea won the best newcomer award.

“Andrea’s collaboration with Eswatini artistes and creatives came about as a result of him winning the BAA Best Newcomer Award for 2022. The prize was sponsored by the Larry Mhlanga Foundation and it was through this connection that Andrea was able to explore new musical horizons.

“A month or two after winning the award, we began preparing for the recording of the song, deciding on the sound and beat that would work best, among other things. As Andrea’s manager, representing JBross Entertainment, I was involved in the collaboration, understanding the direction we wanted to take and the brand we are building around Andrea.

“We went back and forth, finalised the beat, and wrote the song. Andrea rehearsed in Zimbabwe and would come to Johannesburg during his holidays, where I travelled with them to Swaziland in Mbabane. We stayed there for two days, recording the song, and ended up featuring A2Z-Fusion and Sands (Sandziso Matsebula), one of the biggest artistes in Swaziland. The following day, we shot the video at the same location,” Joe said.

He said fans can expect a visually stunning music video to accompany the release of “Lizambona”. The song and the visuals were produced by Mr. Kangaroo while the music video was directed and shot by director Kwenu.

The release of “Lizombona” comes after months of anticipation from Andrea’s dedicated fan base. Social media platforms have been buzzing with excitement, as fans eagerly share their expectations and predictions for the upcoming release. Many have expressed their admiration for Andrea’s ability to connect with his audience on a deep emotional level through his music.

Meanwhile, Andrea is set to perform at a concert at a venue which is set to be announced next month. He will perform alongside Vocal Ex, Sebastian Magacha and Knowledge Nkiwane. – @TashaMutsiba