Andrea The Vocalist’s Uhambo video a hit!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, Victoria Falls teenage sensation Andrea The Vocalist released visuals for Uhambo and the video has been getting rave reviews.

The video, shot in South Africa features South African artiste, Aubrey Qwana. More than 118 000 people have viewed it on YouTube already.

The storyline takes one on a journey of surrender where a loved one takes their own life and members of his family are left in despair.

Showbiz fanatics weighed in on the video and said the collaboration was pitch-perfect. In allusion to the Zimbabwe-South Africa combination, one Sandile Siyanda said such collaborations should be a mirror of how the black community should live.

“This is what we need as black people, to uplift each other so that we end the famine amongst our families,” said Siyanda.

Ashley Ganjiri lauded praise on Andrea The Vocalist’s vocal capabilities and range, saying his voice is unbelievable.

“This kid (Andrea The Vocalist) gives chills. I can’t believe the big voice in that tiny body. Shine bright my boy!” said Ganjiri.

Sanele_Must Masilela was in unison with Ganjiri’s sentiments and said Andrea The Vocalist’s voice is full of emotion.

“In Andrea’s voice, you can feel the piercing pain caused by the loss of somebody close to you. This is made worse by the fact that you have to understand what you don’t understand,” said Masilela.

The song was produced by Juizee SA and was mixed and mastered by Robby 4040. All the lyrics, except Aubrey Qwana’s, were written by Juizee SA.

Andrea The Vocalist is not slowing down as he is now readying the release of the songs he recorded in South Africa, including a collaboration with Amapiano artiste, DJ Maphorisa.

He will head back to South Africa next month for the Mpumalanga Afro Pop and Jazz Festival slated for October 29. – @eMKlass_49