Andy Muridzo, Baba Sharo rock Byo

Showbiz Reporter

Music lovers in Bulawayo had a rare treat on Saturday evening as they were spoilt with performances by Sungura master Alick Macheso and Afro-fusion musician Andy Muridzo.

The two performed at a packed Parkview bar & grill with Macheso keeping fans on their feet up until the wee hours of Sunday. Fans braved the chilly weather to watch the two in action.

Watching Andy perform, most were of the feeling that his talent is underrated as he is in a league of his own. Backed by his Jeetaz band, Andy had the crowds eating from the palm of his hand.

Macheso on the other hand lived up to his billing with the help of his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band.