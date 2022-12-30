Andy Muridzo back in Bulawayo by public demand

Showbiz Reporter

THREE months after he produced a stellar performance that left revellers begging for more at Palace Hotel, contemporary musician Andy Muridzo returns to the same venue tonight for what is expected to be a scintillating show.

He will be supported by MC Jaiva, DJ Mandoza, DJ Charlie, DJ Anzania and DJ Bhanditi who will take turns on the decks.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said: “This is our last show for the year. Muridzo was here during the year and his performance saw fans call on us to call him back. He will be performing here tonight. We call on fans to come in their numbers as we end the year on a high note.

“It’s been quite a ride as we managed to bring most of the top artists to our venue. We’re looking forward to bigger things next year.”

Muridzo who has the power to play the thumb piano, mbira and at the same time sing is likely to belt out his hits that include Dherira and Binocular. For those who love Lovemore Majaivana, the Palace Hotel will be the place to be as the talented musician is one artiste who is able to perform covers for songs by the legendary musician.