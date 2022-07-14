Andy Muridzo returns to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Contemporary musician, Andy Muridzo is set to return to Kwekwe this Saturday with a once-off show at Solomon’s Lifestyle Café.

The talented artiste will be backed by the Jeetaz Band. On the decks will be DJs Nashley, P-Nut, Palerox and Blaqculture among others.

Muridzo last performed in Kwekwe in February where he serenaded his legion of fans at The Club at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre at a family show.

He promised fireworks with Solomon’s café manager, Shepherd Mupfudze urging music lovers to attend the event in their numbers.