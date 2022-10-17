Andy Muridzo to reunite with fans in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CONTEMPORARY musician Andy Muridzo who has roots in Bulawayo is set to reunite with fans in the city when he performs at the Palace Hotel on Saturday.

As a versatile artiste with the power to play the thumb piano – the mbira and at the same time sing, Andy Muridzo will be in for a test to show if he still has a following in Bulawayo.

For revellers who love Lovemore Majaivana, then Palace Hotel will be the place to be as the talented musician is one great artiste able to do covers for songs by the legendary musician.

Said Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa: “The festive season is slowly approaching and as the home of entertainment in Bulawayo, we’ll be rolling out big shows every week, having started with Enzo Ishall and now it’s Andy Muridzo.

“All our shows also give an opportunity to up-and-coming dance groups to showcase themselves.” –

@mthabisi_mthire