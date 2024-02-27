Andy Muridzo to rock Bulawayo and Beitbridge

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

FOLLOWING the footsteps of Jah Signal, who thrilled fans at the Palace Hotel and Pagomba Cafe last weekend, contemporary musician Andy Muridzo and the Jeetaz Band are set to perform at the same venues this weekend.

The musician, who is known for his fusion of Afro-pop and traditional music, will entertain fans in Matabeleland region with his hits such as Dherira, Chidhafu Dhunda and Shiri Yamambo.

He will kick off his show on Friday night at the Palace Hotel, where he will be joined by Mr Jaiva, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho. On Saturday, he will move to Beitbridge, where he will share the stage with DJ Keitho, DJ Vic Gee and MC Kay One.

The weekend will also feature other events, such as a Ladies Night out at Konka Pub on Thursday, hosted by Sweet Mobie and MC Kay One, and a cultural showcase by Bulawayo based dance outfit Isizwe Sabatsha at Pagomba Cafe on Friday.

