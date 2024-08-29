Andy Muridzo to rock Bulawayo, Beitbridge with back-to-back shows

Showbiz Reporter

Contemporary musician Andy Muridzo and his Jeetaz Band are set to bring their unique fusion of Afro-pop and traditional music to Matabeleland this weekend with performances at Palace Hotel in Bulawayo and Pagomba Café in Beitbridge.

Muridzo, known for hits like Dherira, Chidhafu Dhunda, Nhekwe, and Zvipande, will kick off the weekend in Bulawayo on Friday night at the Palace Hotel, where he will usher music lovers into the summer season. He will be joined by Mr Jaiva, DJ Ayaxx, DJ Mandoza, and DJ Keitho for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

On Saturday, the musician will travel to Beitbridge, where he will perform at Pagomba Café, sharing the stage with Zoey and The Red Angels. The night will also feature DJ Keitho, DJ Ajaxx, DJ Flexxy, DJ Tetsoe, Vic Gee, Tanana, and MC Kay One.

Event organisers have confirmed that preparations are complete for the two shows.

“It’s all systems go. Andy Muridzo has become a regular at Palace and Pagomba, and we’re excited to host him for the second time this year. Fans should prepare for an action-packed weekend,” they said.

Andy Muridzo’s performances are highly anticipated in the region, where he is known for his ability to blend his original music with popular hits from local artistes, creating memorable experiences for his audiences.

In addition to the concert in Beitbridge, fans will have a unique opportunity to meet the musician, affectionately known as Baba Keketso, during an exclusive Meet & Greet session at Terry’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon. This special event will also feature the launch of various games, including paintball, target shooting, and archery, offering a double treat for those in attendance.