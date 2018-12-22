Angel of Hope gives Christmas cheer

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube (right) presents rice and maize to the elderly at Pumula Methodist Church in Bulawayo yesterday to launch distribution of food from the First Lady.

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

FIRST Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa has said the Angel of Hope Foundation is striving to transform the lives of vulnerable people in all communities.

Amai Mnangagwa said Christmas was a good time to assist the needy, hence she is donating the goods under the nationwide Christmas Hamper programme aptly titled, #Sandlesiphayo2018 #Ruwokorunopa2018 #Givinghand2018 launched on Tuesday.

In her message, the First Lady who has donated hampers to the less privileged at Children’s Homes, Old People’s Homes as well as institutions of people living with disabilities and churches countrywide, said Christmas was a time to give.

“Christmas is always a very difficult time for communities where there is great need and we thought that by sharing these hampers, together we could make a small difference in the lives of the children, elderly and disabled who may not have the resources or opportunities that other families in the country have,” she said.

This gesture is a small token of our love and concern for them. We would like to find more ways to impact lives and provide sustainable programmes for these communities so that throughout the year the communities have the opportunity to generate income and sustain their livelihoods.”

The First Lady said the programme began last year and 4 000 Children across Zimbabwe received various groceries and hygiene packs.

She said this year they have added Old People’s Homes as well as homes for the Disabled across the country as beneficiaries.

“At the core of what we do is the thought that these children are our children, the elderly are our parents, uncles and grandparents, the disabled among us are our brothers and sisters, so it is our desire as Angel of Hope to touch lives and lend a hand. We are committed to transforming the lives of all vulnerable groups in Zimbabwe,” she said.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is our moral responsibility to support those who are less privileged in our society. Ndihwo hunhu wedu, yibo ubuntu bethu as Zimbabweans.”

On Thursday, Angel of Hope in partnership with Higher Life Foundation distributed 17 Christmas Hampers to 11 Children’s homes, four old people’s homes and two institutions of people with disability in Bulawayo

The First Lady also extended rice to 18 churches in Bulawayo and each church will receive three tonnes of rice and three tonnes of maize.

Yesterday, the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube handed over maize and rice to the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe in Pumula North suburb.

Recipients of the food stuffs included old people, orphans from Robert Sinyoka, Hyde Park and Pumula.

Cde Ncube thanked the First Lady for the kind gesture.

“She realised that there are disadvantaged people in our society that’s why we are here,” said Cde Ncube.

Reverend Junior Paradza also expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the food hampers. — @Auxiliaa