Angels inspire my music: Xolani Donga

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

TWO years ago, Xolani Donga introduced himself to the Gospel music world in style after releasing an album My Strength with a song sung in Mandarin and true to his promise to hit us with another one, a second album is on the way.

On Saturday, Donga will digitally release Myriads of Angels a 12-track project that opens the lid on where his lyrical composition inspiration comes from.

Social issues, personal experiences, and the outsourcing of lyrics are common sources of inspiration when it comes to composing songs but the Bulawayo-born and Chinese-taught Economics graduate gets lyrics to his songs from “above.”

“I don’t get in the groove, I don’t write what I see or hear but I believe my lyrics come from above. I dream of myriads of angels singing songs to me and I would wake up in the middle of the night to record melodies of the songs on my phone,” said Donga.

The new album, Myriads of Angels is Donga’s cry for unity among creatives, especially the ones that preach the gospel.

“We need to be a united front when it comes to preaching the Gospel. It doesn’t matter which denomination you worship under and this album carries that message,” he said.

Donga, who spent most of his time in the People’s Republic of China studying before coming back to Zimbabwe two years back, said the need to diversify content necessitates the tracks he sings in Mandarin.

“It’s important to preach beyond our borders as well that’s why I sing songs in multiple languages. Last time out, I sang Yi ma neli which is equivalent to Emmanuel and now, I sang a song titled, Gei ni Yesu which means, ‘I give you Jesus’ as a way of reaching those who are not IsiNdebele, ChiShona or English speakers,” shared Donga.

Some of the songs that Gospel lovers need to look out for include Myriads of angels, Jesu wezimanga, Gei ni Yesu’, Cry of my heart, and Reagoboka.

Donga is backed by Precious Ndlovu, his daughter Charis Donga, Mqondisi Mlalazi, Chenai Matare, and Eugie Mudzingwa while instruments were done by Bledo beats and Dalu Moyo.

The overall production was done by Innocent “Innora” Banda.

Moving forward, Donga promised to begin live performances so that a lot of people get to know his music.